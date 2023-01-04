Kilroy Realty Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

