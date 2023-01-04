Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

