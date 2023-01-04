Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Macquarie

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Macquarie from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

