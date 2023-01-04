Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $414.30 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

