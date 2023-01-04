Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.