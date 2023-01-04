Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $341,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.