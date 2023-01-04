Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

