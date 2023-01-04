Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

ITA opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

