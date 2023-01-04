Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $338.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.00 and a 200-day moving average of $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.30.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.