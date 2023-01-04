Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.