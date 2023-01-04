Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $304.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

