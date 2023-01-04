Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,549,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.