Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

