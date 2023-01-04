Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,000 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

