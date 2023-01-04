Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

