Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,444 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

