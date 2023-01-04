Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

