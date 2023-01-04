Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,363 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

