Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.