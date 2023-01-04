Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GNMA opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $49.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

