Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

