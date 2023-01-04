iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.