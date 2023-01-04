Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 861 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

AVUS opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.