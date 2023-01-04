The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.