Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

