Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,012 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,012 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in SEA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in SEA by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $207.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

