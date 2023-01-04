Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $461,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $407,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $192.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a 200-day moving average of $248.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,504. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

