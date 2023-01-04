Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 246 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 140.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 207,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,335,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $555.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

