Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.98 and a 200 day moving average of $247.11. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $600.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.