iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 632,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,530,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

