PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.55.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.