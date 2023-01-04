Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.