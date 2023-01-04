Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.