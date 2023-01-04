Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,607 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $600.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.98 and its 200 day moving average is $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.