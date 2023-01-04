Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

