Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

