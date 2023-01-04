Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

