Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $540.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.33 and its 200-day moving average is $497.34.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

