Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

