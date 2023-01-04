Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 569,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $283.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

