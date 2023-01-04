Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $152.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

