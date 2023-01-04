The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 718,905 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after buying an additional 605,460 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

