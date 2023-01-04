Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 253,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

