Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.