Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 86 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $255.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.60. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $315.37.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

