Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $476,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.75.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.