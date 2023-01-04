Raymond James & Associates Buys 65,169 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $59,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 873,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,976,000 after buying an additional 501,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

NYSE:SLB opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

