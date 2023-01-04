UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

UNH stock opened at $518.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

