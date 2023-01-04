Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $207.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $390.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

