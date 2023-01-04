Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Visa by 43.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $207.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $390.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

